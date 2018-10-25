Clocks change as winter time arrives on October Bank Holiday

The clock changes this weekend marking the start of official winter time.

On Sunday, October 28 the so-called daylight saving time ends.

At 2 am clocks are turned backwards one hour to 1 am local standard time instead.

Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on 28 Oct 2018 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.

Daylight Saving is also called Fall Back and Winter Time.

European Commission published the preliminary results of the public consultation on clock change in Europe in August. This online consultation received 4.6 million responses from all 28 States, the highest number of responses ever received in any Commission public consultation.

According to the preliminary results 84% of respondents are in favour of putting an end to the bi-annual clock change. Just 0.24% of the Irish population participated.