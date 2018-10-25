New drink driving penalties come into effect ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

New drink driving penalties come in at midnight tonight ahead of the busy Bank Holiday weekend.

The legal limits for drink driving are not changing but anyone caught over the limit now faces an automatic disqualification.

A driver caught drink driving with between 50 mgs and 80 mgs alcohol per 100 mls of blood, 107 mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of urine or 35 mgs of alcohol per 100 mls of breath faces a mandatory disqualification of three months as well as receiving a fixed charge penalty of €200 and risk a criminal record if they choose to go to court and lose.

This means that anyone caught over these limits, which were previously in place, now faces automatic disqualification from the road.

Transport Minister Shane Ross announced the new penalties.

“There are few more irresponsible and dangerous things people can do in everyday life than drink and drive. It was always wrong to give people the mild slap on the wrist of three penalty points for such potentially lethal behaviour, and it is great satisfaction to know that in future people who behave this way will face a disqualification from driving for three months.

“People will be aware that this Act was passed with widespread support in both Houses of the Oireachtas, despite the efforts by a few to delay it by playing irresponsible parliamentary games. They failed, and the Irish public at large will be the winners. Let me be clear – we are not interested in punishing people, what we want is for people to behave responsibly. If they do not, the consequences must be serious, and I think it is overwhelmingly in the public interest that people who drink and drive should face disqualification from driving,” he said.

The Bill was passed in July but delayed several months after strong opposition from a number of TD’s.

Laois mother Gillian Treacy, the face of a Road Safety Authority campaign against drink driving, welcomed the passing of the Bill in the Dáil in July.

Ms Treacy from Portarlington, whose son Ciarán was killed by a drunk driver, is a director on the Road Safety Authority Board and has been giving talks to young people in secondary schools about her family's tragedy while campaigning heavily for changes in drink-driving legislation.