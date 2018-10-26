Moloney steps aside but is 'very confident' Fianna Fáil can return three TDs in Laois Offaly

The curtain came down on the career of former Laois TD John Moloney at the party's Laois selection convention, but he insists he will stay involved and will work to win a third seat for the party at the next General Election.

Mr Moloney said he was delighted to put his name in the hat as requested by party HQ but pulled out on the eve of the convention to select a candidate for the Laois side of the constituency which has been once again includes Offaly to create a five seat constituency.

“I realised that I am not the man to win that third seat on the basis that I have been out of politics for the past eight years. I remain actively involved in Fianna Fáil as chairman of the party but I haven't been involved in any issues.

“The main reason was that when I finished up in 2011 I said that for too long defeated TDs sat in the gap and let nobody else come on. I made it clear that I was moving on, and I would let someone else come in.

“In the meantime Cllr Pauline Madigan came along. I would be contradicting everything I stand for if I was going to step back in and defeat her.

“I am retired from public office but I am always committed to my party.”

He said he would now work to win three of the five seats in Laois. Mr Moloney said he was 'very confident' of this.

He said he did not mind whether a third seat would be won in Laois or Offaly but he would not predict where.

Sean Fleming was already been selected by his party to run but Cllr Madigan could still make it onto the ticket.

Deputy Fleming backs a two-candidate strategy. He told the Leinster Express many party members outside Portlaoise may not have known Cllr Madigan prior to the convention, but he felt she convinced people that she would be a credible candidate.

“I think that there is good support for her,” he said.

However, he said a decision could not be reached until the Offaly convention takes place. He said a decision has yet to be made.

Cllr Madigan said Sean Fleming deserved to win but believed she could have been added as a second candidate.

She believes Laois needs change.

“I firmly believe Laois needs a fresh voice and fresh blood and I believe that I am that person,” she said.

She added that Portlaoise could 'easily' return a Fianna Fáil TD to the Dáil alongside Deputy Fleming.

Final decisions on the selection of candidates for the party in Laois Offaly would be made by the parties in both counties in conjunction with the national executive, said Longford TD Robert Troy who oversaw the Fianna Fáil selection convention in Portlaoise.

“I've no doubt the people of Laois and Offaly will be well represented by Fianna Fáil on the ballot paper,” he said.

Up to five hopefuls are in the mix to be selected in Offaly.

He would not say how many Laois delegates voted for Sean Fleming other than to comment “he won it well.” Delegates voted before the two hopefuls addressed them.

The press was given limited access to the convention.