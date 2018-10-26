Results of RTÉ exit poll reveals surprising outcome of the Presidential election

RTÉ's Presidential election exit poll has revealed that Michael D Higgins is set to return to Áras an Úachtaráin after the Presidential election.

The outgoing president is on course to win 58% of the vote. Coming in second is the controversial candidate who Peter Casey who won 21% of the vote.

The following are the results:

Sean Gallagher 6%

Liady Ní Riada 7%

Gavin Duffy 2%

Joan Freeman 6%

Peter Casey 21%

Meanwhile, the exit poll is also showing 71% yes vote.

The poll more than 3,700 people polled by Red C. There is a margin of error of between 3-4% and previous polls have been accurate