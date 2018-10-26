Results of RTÉ exit poll reveals surprising outcome of the Presidential election
President Michael D Higgins takes a stroll on Abbeyleix Bog in Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey
RTÉ's Presidential election exit poll has revealed that Michael D Higgins is set to return to Áras an Úachtaráin after the Presidential election.
The outgoing president is on course to win 58% of the vote. Coming in second is the controversial candidate who Peter Casey who won 21% of the vote.
The following are the results:
Sean Gallagher 6%
Liady Ní Riada 7%
Gavin Duffy 2%
Joan Freeman 6%
Peter Casey 21%
Meanwhile, the exit poll is also showing 71% yes vote.
The poll more than 3,700 people polled by Red C. There is a margin of error of between 3-4% and previous polls have been accurate
