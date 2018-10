This is how the tally looks in Laois based on 15 boxes and 2,063 votes.

Michael D. Higgins is leading the field but this early tally indicates a very strong showing for Peter Casey



Higgins 1,081 - 52.42%

Casey 637 - 30.89%

Gallagher 121 - 5.87%

Freeman 96 - 4.66%

Ni Riada 88 - 4.27

Duffy 39 - 1.89%