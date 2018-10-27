Laois vote declared in Presidential election

The official result has been declared for Laois in the Presidential election, with Michael D. Higgins emerging as the clear winner, despite a very strong showing for Peter Casey.

Peter Casey 8,419 (30.45%)

Gavan Duffy 718 (2.5%)

Joan Freeman 1,464 (5.3%)

Sean Gallagher 1,845 (6.67%)

Michael D. Higgins 13,754 (49.75%)

Liadh Ni Riadh 1,443 (5.22%)

Total Poll: 64,139; Invalid Poll: 718; Valid Poll: 27,921; Quota: 27,603

The turnout was a little over 43 per cent.