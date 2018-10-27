Blasphemy referendum passes in Laois

Blasphemy referendum passes in Laois

Laois has voted to remove blashemy from the Constitution.

The results are as follows:

Total electorate 64,139 
Total poll 27,858
Invalid ballot papers 484 
Total valid poll 27,374
Yes votes 16,314
No votes 11,060
Majority 5,251