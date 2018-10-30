Coffins could be uprooted by falling trees in a Laois graveyard

A coffin was uncovered after a tree fell in an historic Laois graveyard and it could happen again unless trees are chopped down, says a local councillor.

A row of mature trees line the edge of the historic Killeshin church graveyard near the Carlow border, which features the preserved ruins of a 12th century church featuring an impressive carved Romanesque doorway.

However the pose a danger to visitors and motorists according to Cllr Ben Brennan.

He has asked Laois County Council to cut down the trees.

“The last time a tree fell, it pulled down part of a wall, and pieces of coffins were showing,” he told them at the October meeting of Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District.

He said a local committee was doing its best.

“I want that done as soon as possible. If we get another storm, trees are going to fall out on the road, they will bring half the graveyard with them, their roots are under it, and they will block the road,” he said.

Laois County Council is carrying out an inspection of 27 graveyards and cemeteries around the county. This covers items like the condition of walls and footpaths and disability access. The report was expected to be finalised in October.