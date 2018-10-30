Cancer society one of five charities to benefit from Laois woman €30 million will

A former Laois resident and former shareholder in the Leinster Express newspaper has left €30 million to five charities with Irish Cancer Society confirming it has been left €6 million.

The society has confirmed that Mrs Elizabeth O’Kelly, formerly of Stradbally and Emo Court in Co Laois as the donor of what is the biggest ever donation from an individual.

The society said Mrs O’Kelly leave equal amounts in her will to five charities.

Mrs O’Kelly died aged 93 in December 2016. Prior to her death, She was a shareholder in Clylim Properties but also earned €30 million from the sale of the Leinster Leader Ltd in 2005 to the Johnston Press Group.

The Leinster Express was part of the Leader group of newspapers at the time.

“We are deeply grateful to Mrs Elizabeth O’Kelly for generously remembering people with cancer in her will. Her generosity will provide hope to so many people affected by cancer and deliver improvements in cancer care that would have been impossible otherwise.

“Mrs O’Kelly successfully battled cancer in the 1980s. She knew first-hand the challenges cancer patients face and the positive difference the Irish Cancer Society makes to them in their time of need.

“In the 1980s, when Mrs O’Kelly was diagnosed with cancer, only three out of ten Irish cancer patients survived. Today, six out of ten do. This is thanks in no small part to the generosity of the Irish public in supporting the Irish Cancer Society’s lifesaving research, advocacy and patient support services.”

“The Irish Cancer Society won’t give up until Ireland’s cancer services are truly world-class and every patient has the best possible chance of surviving and thriving after a cancer diagnosis. We won’t settle for anything less and we know Mrs O’Kelly would not want us to,” it said.

The amount left to the Society is the equivalent of two years worth of Daffodil Day donations.