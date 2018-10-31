Laois Offaly party leader invites 'honest' Peter Casey to join

Failed presidential candidate Peter Casey will be invited to join RENUA Ireland leader and Laois Offaly candidate and Offaly County Councillor John Leahy and replace him as the party's leader.

Peter Casey emerged from the pack to finish second to Michael D Higgins with over 20% of the vote with 340,000 votes across the country. Mr Casey received 8,419 votes in Laois and 9,253 votes in Offaly.

Mr Casey had been polling at 2% before making controversial comments about the ethnic status of travellers and labelling them "people living on other people's land."

Cllr Leahy, who is likely to be a Laois Offaly candidate at the next General Election, said he would be reaching out to Mr Casey.

"We're reaching out to Peter Casey because we believe he's in line with what we're saying, particularly on three of six of our core pillars, namely taxpayers first, entrepreneurship and law and order," Cllr Leahy told the Offaly Express.

"He's touched on law and order in terms of the traveller movement and from our point of view, we believe he was honest in what he was saying. We don't believe he was anti-traveller in any shape or form, but at least he was honest and reflecting what's actually happening on the ground," said Cllr Leahy.

The Offaly man sits on the Traveller Accommodation Committee.

"I've said this for two or three years at committee level that the way a small proportion of travellers carry on is disgraceful."

"You can't have a situation where there is an element of crime related to travellers, an element of illegal encampment and disregard for property and burning rubbish. There is one rule for the travellers and another rule for settled people, and that's the reality.

"I work with Travellers and don't get me wrong, I'm not anti-Traveller, but what I'm saying is it's a reflection of what's happening on the ground, and people are looking for someone to come out and say that and he [Casey] came out and said it.

"But he said a lot more too, he spoke about taxpayers and entrepreneurship and I feel like people felt it was a breath of fresh air and decided they were going to reward him for his honesty and bravery in coming out," said Cllr Leahy added.

Speaking about the surprising level of the vote around Ireland for Peter Casey, Leahy said: "There is a message in that and it's that rural middle Ireland are sick to the teeth of everything going on at the moment, they're seeing ethnic minority groups getting status, making no contribution, not them all now but the vast majority, and people are absolutely sick of it."

"They're working every day, they're listening to Fine Gael's spin that the economy is recovering and they're looking after people who get up early in the morning. The reason they are getting up early in the morning is to sit on a motorway and to get an extra fiver a week in their pay packet in 2019, that's the reality."

Cllr Leahy suggested rural crime is another reason people voted for Peter Casey.

"Renua is strong on crime and we believe repeat offenders and anyone stepping out of line needs to be dealt with severely. Judges are not being tough enough and the people are suffering, especially in rural Ireland," he said.

Cllr Leahy said he thinks Peter Casey aligns with RENUA on these issues to a large extent and that he would welcome him to the party. He also said that if it came to it and Peter Casey had a mandate and the members of the party wanted him as leader, he wouldn't stand in his way and he would remain in the party in support of Peter Casey.

He aims to make contact with the Presidential runner-up in the coming weeks.