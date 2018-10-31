Laois fire service warns it will extinguish dangerous Halloween bonfires

Halloween is upon us and Laois County Fire and Rescue Service has given a timely warning about the many dangers of fire on the busy evening.

They have reminded the public that both bonfires and fireworks are illegal. They have also warned about the danger of Halloween costumes that are not fire retardant.

Anthony Tynan is Assistant Chief Fire Officer.

"Be extremely careful with costumes. A lot that are sold are not fire retardant. Only buy ones with the symbols on them. There has been a few nasty incidents around the EU, they can go on fire very easily," he told the Leinster Express.

The service has eight crews around Laois who will be on call tonight. They are prepared to put out any bonfires that may be dangerous.

"In recent years in Laois it has been very quiet. However if a bonfire is causing a threat or a danger, it will be extinguished. You are not supposed to have a bonfire, but if you do, keep it away from buildings and powerlines, and do not put plastics, metal or anything dangerous in it," he said.

Fireworks are another danger.

"All fireworks are illegal unless it is a licenced display. There is a risk of personal injury, and they could cause fires," ACFO Tynan said.