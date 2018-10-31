Laois Offaly TD wants €250 million deal for Bord na Móna

A €250 million deal for the Spanish coal industry should be copied in the Midlands as Bord na Móna begins cutting peat-harvesting jobs, according to a Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil TD.

Bord na Móna revealed that it was to shed over 400 jobs over the next ten years with 150 set to go before April 2019.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen said that theIn recent weeks, Spain’s new Government secured an agreement between management, unions and other stakeholders for a €250 million deal that will see investment in Spain’s northern Asturias, Aragón, and Castilla y León regions and support for miners who may see their employment end.

“The deal covers Spain’s privately owned mines and mixes early retirement schemes with environmental restoration work, in addition, to finance to help reskill younger workers for new and emerging industries.

“The Spanish situation is very similar to that of the Midlands. The numbers losing their jobs in Spain is estimated at just over 600. The expected Bord na Móna direct job losses are in the same range with a similar number of indirect jobs in the region expected to be lost," Dep Cowen said.

He said the question is not how do we keep every single job but how are jobs replaced with well-paying, sustainable jobs.

"That’s the challenge, but it’s a challenge that can be overcome, and Fianna Fáil will not be found wanting,” concluded Dep Cowen.