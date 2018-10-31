Portlaoise school cleared in Western Buildings Systems controversy

A Portlaoise school has been cleared to re-open after being cleared by inspectioins in the wake the Western Building Systems controversy.

Maryborough National School says it is re-opening on Monday, November 5.

In a letter to parents the school said that following inspections over the weekend, "the Department of Education have confirmed today (Wednesday, October 31) that Maryborough NS will not require any internal or external intervention.

"We are delighted to inform parents that the school will re-open for staff and pupils on Monday, November 5 as planned."