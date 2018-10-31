Heart Foundation says children to benefit from Laois woman's €6 million donation

A record donation to the Irish Heart Foundation by a Laois woman will be used to tackle childhood obesity, the charity has confirmed.

Tim Collins, CEO of the Irish Heart Foundation, said the €6 million received from Stradbally woman and former Leinster Express co-owner Elizabeth O'Kelly was a record.

“The bequest received last year from Elizabeth O’Kelly was the single biggest donation ever received by the Irish Heart Foundation in our 52 years of existence. The board and staff of the organisation have been overcome by her generosity and are committed to ensuring it is put to best effect and has a long-lasting impact on reducing premature death from heart disease and stroke in Ireland.

“Mrs O’Kelly was a remarkable woman who with her will has gifted five Irish charities a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in and transform Irish society. We are extremely grateful to her for her kindness and generosity in choosing to remember the Irish Heart Foundation and our crucial work to protect and improve the cardiovascular health of the nation,” he said.

The foundation says that in order to ensure Mrs O’Kelly’s generous donation is put to best effect and has a long-lasting impact, it has ringfenced the donation and spent the past number of months working with the Board and external partners on a large-scale innovative project in the area of childhood obesity.

The foundation says that almost a third of Irish children are now overweight and in 2016 nine per cent of girls and ten per cent of boys in Ireland were classed as obese. 85,000 children currently living on the island of Ireland will die prematurely due to being overweight.

It says childhood obesity is the single biggest threat facing public health in Ireland. If it is not tackled the significant progress that has been made in reducing deaths from heart disease and stroke will soon be undone.

The Irish Heart Foundation said it was committed to working and campaigning to reduce childhood obesity in Ireland and Mrs. O’Kelly’s generous donation has made this work possible. Further details of the new project will be published early next year in a strategy for 2019-2024.

In 2017 the Irish Heart Foundation generated 90% of our income from donations, sponsorship and fundraising activities. Bequeaths and legacy donations are an extremely important source of income for charities, allowing us to both fund our ongoing work, and in this instance, be innovative in our work and develop key interventions focused on impact.

Legacy donations constitute a significant proportion of the Irish Heart Foundation’s income and are an important income stream and are crucial to our continued operation said charity.

"Without people like Elizabeth O’Kelly, we simply wouldn’t be here today," concluded the statement.

The Irish Cancer Society, RNLI, Irish Autism Society and Irish Kidney Association also received an equal portion of the €30 million left by Mrs O'Kelly in her will.

Mrs O’Kelly died aged 93 in December 2016. Prior to her death, she was a shareholder in Clylim Properties but also earned €30 million from the sale of the Leinster Leader Ltd in 2005 to the Johnston Press Group.