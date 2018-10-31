Autism society says 'enormous' Laois donation will have 'major impact'

Irish people with Autism and their families will benefit from the €6 million legacy from Laois woman, Elizabeth O’Kelly, according to the Irish Autism Society.

The Irish Society for Autism says it has gratefully accepted the money left to it and five other charities by the Stradbally resident who died in 2016.

The donation will go towards the charity’s work promoting awareness of Autism, driving research, and training those in contact with people with autism.

As the largest single donation received by the charity to date, the charity says the funds will provide significant support to their services. This work includes training those in contact with people with autism, particularly in education, providing support services to families, and sharing knowledge with legislators to encourage understanding and appropriate responses to the needs of those living with autism.

Tara Matthews, Deputy Executive Director of the Irish Society for Autism, said the money will have a big effect on its work.

“We are greatly appreciative of Mrs O’Kelly’s enormously generous donation. A contribution of this size will have a major impact on the society’s work and help to progress the understanding of autism within Ireland. Equipped with knowledge and training, we can all make a significant impact in helping improve the lives of those with autism and their families,” she said.

Founded in 1963 by a group of parents of children with Autism, the Irish Society for Autism is the longest established dedicated charity for people with autism in Ireland.

The Irish Cancer Society, Irish Heart Foundation, the RNLI and Irish Kidney Association also received an equal portion of the €30 million left by Mrs O'Kelly in her will.

Mrs O’Kelly died aged 93 in December 2016. Prior to her death, she was a shareholder in Clylim Properties but also earned €30 million from the sale of the Leinster Leader Ltd in 2005 to the Johnston Press Group. She was a shareholder in the Leinster Express.