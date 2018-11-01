Laois schools buildings face more investigations and permanent repair work

More detailed investigations and permanent repair work is likely at three big Laois schools as a result of the Western Buildings System controversy, the Department of Education has confirmed.

The Minister for Education said on Thursday night that schools in Portarlington and Portlaoise and other counties hit by the school defect controversy are set to get a more information outlining where they stand due to problems that have come to light.

Minister Joe McHugh promised on RTÉ that parents, principals and communities would get a clearer picture on Friday as to where things stand ahead of a return to schools rurrounded by high steel fences and possible scaffolding.

"A letter will be issued from the Department tomorrow outlining the process that went on over the past week and these 42 schools will be open Monday morning," he said.

Prior to his appearance on RTÉ Perimeter fencing had already been erected around Portlaoise Educated Together NS and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise to create exclusion zones in the short term. Similar steps have to be taken at Presentation Primary School Portarlington at an extension which houses junior infants, the school hall and an ASD unit.

While the schools will open after the mid-term break, further inspection and remedial work is likely. The department has not yet outlined what precisely is planed or the flaws that have been revealed.

However, it did indicate on Thursday evening that further disruption is possible. In a statement, the Department confirmed that "more detailed investigations and any necessary permanent remediation work will be dealt with in a follow-up phase".

No timeframe was put on this work.

During the interview, he insisted that none of the schools are in imminent danger adding that the approach taken to date has been 'ultra cautions - ultra precautionary'.

He said he completely understands parents concerns. He said his priority over the past week has been safety and getting the schools open.

As to where the fault lays he said self-certification rests with the contractor.

Earlier on Thursday, the Department of Education and Skills confirmed that the outcomes of the structural assessments conducted on all schools constructed by Western Building Systems have now been received.

The summary position is:

· 19 schools cleared to open in full without intervention

· 19 schools enabled to open in full following external precautionary measures in the form of a fence around the building (or part of the building) and protective decking

· 3 schools which will be enabled to open, initially at ground floor level only, following the implementation of internal engineering solutions and external precautionary measures

· 1 building (part of Ardgillan Community College) closed

Confirming the outcome of the assessments, Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh T.D. said:

“The project managers, structural engineering teams and Department officials have been working intensively to enable the finalisation of all structural assessments today and to give the necessary clarity to school authorities and communities.

"Right throughout this process, our overriding priority has been the safety of school students and staff. This has led us to adopt a very cautious approach and to initiate precautionary interventions where structural issues have been identified during the assessments.

"In cases where precautionary external or internal interventions are being implemented, this is with the purpose of ensuring the safe occupation of all or part of the building and ensuring that disruption to classes is minimised.

"The next phase of the process will involve more detailed assessment and, where required, permanent remediation works to fully rectify any issues arising,” he said.

By Friday, the Department said contractors will have mobilised to implement precautionary measures at all schools where this is required. The target is to have these interventions completed in time to facilitate schools reopening after the mid-term break.

Arrangements are in place to ensure that school principals concerned are kept fully informed of progress on a daily basis.