School builder insists that there were no shortcuts or pennypinching

The construction company at the centre of the school building controversy insists it did not take short cuts or penny pinch when working on schools in Laois and elswhere in Ireland.

Western Building Systems was responding to the Department of Education and Skills’ conclusion of the initial assessment of all 42 identified schools. All schools will reopen after the mid-term break but fencing and other safety meassures are needed ahed of further investigation and repairs.

In a its statment the Tyrone-based company said its work at two schools in Portlaoise and a large Portarlington extension was carried out to high standards.

"Hard work, innovation and high standards have underpinned our business for 35 years. The Department itself awarded us contracts to build 42 schools over a 14-year period based on continuous quality of delivery.

"There were no shorts cuts or penny pinching here and those involved know this. While it remains unclear as to why and how we have reached this point, we are not walking away. We honour our contracts, as we have always done. We recognise the responsibility we have to our clients. We know how important schools are to pupils, parents, teachers and the wider community," said the statement.

The company said no details of the safety assessments carried out this week have been shared with them. They also claim not to know the methodology of the assessments or the basis of any conclusions reached.

The builders ay each school was previously certified for completion as being free from defects and suitable for use by the Department and its employed professionals. They claim the same people who have now arrived at a different view.

It is argued that the Department only invited tome to view 14 schools during the assessment period but they were given insufficient time on site to make structural evaluations.

Wester Building Systems say some of the schools identified as now requiring remedial works are still in their defects liability contract period. They say this provides for the contractor to remedy notified defects which the Department identifies under the contract.

"Some of the schools identified as now requiring remedial works were previously inspected and approved as compliant in line with the new building regulation control process. This includes schools where the Department appointed its own assigned certifiers, and a Clerk of Works who had a full-time presence on site," said the statement.

The builders say they have also written to the Department requesting proper access and time to evaluate the identified schools.

They said that twelve months ago, the then Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, told the Oireachtas Education Committee that its schools were built to the highest standards. That such a turnaround is now being reached is troubling on a wider scale.

Western Buildings also asked if the initial response proportionate to the risk? It claims that an "impression was allowed to develop" that 42 schools may have to close, giving rise to avoidable doubt and concern among officials, pupils, parents, families and teachers

The company says there are two main parties to every school building project—the Department and the contractor.

"Each of these parties have several other qualified professionals assessing the requirements, design, build and certification of every project. There are numerous contracts in place overseeing each project. With every contract, the Department has four weeks to decide on issuing certificates of substantial completion and making payments. What were the Department’s officials and employed professionals looking at daily, fortnightly and monthly when they were on our school sites, and originally when evaluating tender proposals?." said the statement.

The company also challanged the Department over how many of the 317 new schools built since 2000 ahve have been structurally assessed by the Department under its representative audit programme as announced last year.

It says improvements in the school building programme have been made, not least a doubling of the construction delivery timeline (contracts now stipulate 44-week delivery times, compared to 20-weeks previously).

It also said that given €10 billion has been earmarked for investment in school buildings over the next decade, does the Department continue to be satisfied with its procurement and supervisory process.

On the issue of school building maintenance the company asked what are the Department’s views on introducing a nationwide facilities management programme to ensure school building standards are met and maintained post construction.

"We regularly handover certified schools to Principals who have no caretaker or support to maintain standards. It is our view that shortcomings in the regulatory system have once again been exposed.

"Provisions within the existing regulations can be further utilised, and additional reforms warrant consideration. Our company works in the UK and Northern Ireland where school building projects are monitored and certified by a wholly independent entity with no Departmental and contractor involvement," concluded the statement.