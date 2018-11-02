Strong Portlaoise link to €6 million left to kidney association by Laois woman

One of the groups that will benefit from the €30 million charitable donations by Elizabeth O'Kelly from Stradbally had a strong Laois connection.

The Board of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) express its sincerest gratitude to the late Elizabeth O’Kelly for the largest single bequest in the 40-year history of the Association. The association had, perhaps the closest connection.

The late Martin Doody, from the Well Road, Portlaoise, was a former national chairman of the IKA. He and the late Mrs O'Kelly became friends through their common interest in archaeology.

Mr Doody, a transplant recipient, passed away peacefully in 2015 with mourners asked to make donations to the Irish Kidney Association as a mark of respect.

An association statement said Mrs O'Kelly's donation allows projects to proceed.

"With the extremely generous bequest received from the late Mrs. Elizabeth O’Kelly she has given us the opportunity to consider delivering projects that were previously aspirational. It is our responsibility to ensure that the benefits of her legacy will be felt by people living with, and affected by, kidney failure for many years to come.

"The Board of the IKA has been discussing how to make a real difference with the unprecedented opportunity afforded to us through Mrs O’Kelly’s bequest. This has involved reviewing what we do now and what are the needs going forward," it said.

However, it has already began investing the funds.

"With the continued support of our members and supporters in funding the delivery of existing services, the Association will be able to use Mrs O’Kelly’s bequest to deliver on plans for new and enhanced services. For example, we have already purchased a house next to Cork University Hospital that we will convert to an accommodation facility for patients and family members when they have appointments or admissions – similar to the services currently provided through our Renal Support Centre in Dublin for people attending Beaumont Hospital.

"We are also now in a position to deliver a dialysis unit next to our holiday facility in Tramore which, with HSE cooperation, will open up the opportunity for increased holiday dialysis. Most dialysis patients are totally restricted to their local dialysis treatment centre making it difficult for them to travel due to a shortage of national dialysis capacity.

"We have also agreed to financially support research through the Irish Nephrology Society – an aspect of the work of the Association that we have not been able to fund for a considerable period," said the association.

"Through Mrs O’Kelly’s thoughtfulness, we can look forward to being able to deliver enhanced services to our members and the wider renal community. Her legacy will greatly ease the burden on those affected by renal illness for years to come. For this, we express our deepest gratitude," concluded the statement.

The Irish Cancer Society, Irish Heart Foundation, the RNLI and Irish Autism Society also received an equal portion of the €30 million left by Mrs O'Kelly who died aged 93 in December 2016.

Prior to her death, she was a shareholder in Clylim Properties but also earned €30 million from the sale of the Leinster Leader Ltd in 2005 to the Johnston Press Group. She was a shareholder in the Leinster Express.