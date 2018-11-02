Laois councillor wants council to build bridge to his land

A county councillor has asked Laois County Council to replace a bridge leading to his farmland that fell 23 years ago.

Cllr John Moran from Ballylinan says that the council is “totally responsible” for the bridge.

“The river Douglas was straightened by the council in the 1940s which cut off access to part of our land. They put a farm bridge there. In the 1960's they repaired it, but it rotted and fell 23 years ago.

“I'm under pressure from the family because we have 7 or 8 acres of land that we can't get to, only through a neighbour's field,” he said.

Cllr Moran said he hasn't raised the issue for some years because of his position as a county councillor.

“I'm being crucified by the family, they're asking 'what are you doing about this',” he said at the October meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington municipal district

He tabled a motion at the meeting, asking Laois County Council when the bridge at Ballinagar will be replaced.

The reply from engineer John Ormond was that there is insufficient funds in the Drainage District budget to have the access bridge over the river Douglas to be replaced.

They said a preliminary design report and a cost estimate are needed. Mr Ormond undertook to meet the landowner to establish what the requirements are.

Cllr Moran says he is not satisfied with the reply.

“Any time I have asked about this they came back and told me there was no money to do it. I've been getting this answer for 23 years.

“They tell me it must be a certain standard of bridge. We even proposed to sell them the land,” he said.

Below: Cllr John Moran.