Department of Education update on safety measures at Laois schools in Portlaoise and Portarlington

Fencing, scaffolding and other safety measures at three Laois school buildings remain on schedule for completion on Sunday evening, according to the Department of Education and Skills.

The Department says five teams involving over 250 workers have been on site at 22 schools through the weekend to facilitate the reopening of schools.

Nearly 1,500 children are due to return to school at Gaelscoil Phortlaoise, Educate Together Portlaoise and Presentation Primary School Portarlington on Monday.

A Department statement said the implementation of these measures follows the programme of structural assessments conducted on schools constructed by Western Building Systems.

"School principals are being kept fully informed of progress and receive written confirmation as the works are completed.

"Arrangements at individual school level are being communicated by the school authorities directly to parents," concluded the statement.