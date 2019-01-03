Laois Domestic Abuse Service gets funding to help victims

Laois Domestic Abuse Service is among 57 organisations around the country to get funding to support victims of crime in 2019

Laois TD and the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, has that the service will get a share of the annual funding allocation of €1.712m.

Minister Flanagan said the ongoing direct help being provided to victims of crime and to their families and friends by victim support services makes a hugely valuable and vital contribution to Irish society.

"I warmly applaud all of the staff and volunteers in these services for their dedicated, professional and sensitive work in helping so many of our people during what is invariably a distressing and very often traumatic time in their lives.

"I am, therefore, very pleased to be able to provide funding of €1.712m in 2019 to fund services to victims of crime through the scheme administered by the Victims of Crime Office in my Department," he said.

Minister Flanagan said this funding is being provided alongside a programme of wider reform which the Government continues to advance in supporting victims of crime. Such reform includes the embedding of a better system-wide response for supporting victims across the criminal justice sector.

The Minister also announced the commencement of the Domestic Violence Act 2018. It aims to improve the protections available to victims of domestic violence under both the civil and criminal law.

One of the new protections for victims under the criminal law introduced by the Act is the creation of a new offence of coercive control. This is psychological abuse in an intimate relationship that causes fear of violence, or serious alarm or distress that has a substantial adverse impact on a person’s day-to-day activities.

Reflecting on some of the main provisions of the act, the Minister said domestic violence has been seen primarily as physical abuse.

"The new offence of coercive control recognises that the effect of non-violent control in an intimate relationship can be as harmful to victims as physical abuse because it is an abuse of the unique trust associated with an intimate relationship.

"Another important provision will ensure that an intimate relationship between victim and perpetrator must be regarded as an aggravating factor in sentencing for a wide range of offences. This new provision sends a message that society will no longer tolerate the appalling breach of trust committed by one partner against the other in an intimate context,” said the Minister.