Laois location of new Ikea rival store Jysk revealed

A Danish home retail brand similar to IKEA is coming to Laois, as part of a major expansion to Ireland in 2019. JYSK is seeking staff for the first four shops it will open in Ireland, in Naas, Drogheda, Navan and Portlaoise.

JYSK plans to open 15 stores around Ireland in the next two years which it says will create 200 jobs.

The location of the new homeware store has been revealed.

Laois Shopping Centre has said that it will welcome the Ikea rival store under its roof this year.

The shopping centre shared a status on Facebook revealing that the homeware store will be opening in one of its units.

"More positive news for Portlaoise. Jysk the latest rival for IKEA is set to create a new home at Laois Shopping Centre".

The first store will open at Jigginstown, Naas, in early April.

Two further stores will open in Drogheda, Louth and Navan, Meath in May, and a fourth store will open in Portlaoise, Laois this summer.

It is seeking deputy store managers and sales advisors for permanent full time jobs. It says salaries will be up to €35,000, with interview to take place in January.

JYSK is an international retail chain that sells 'everything for the home', which is owned by the original founder, billionaire Lars Larsen.

The store was first opened in 1979, and today has more than 2,700 stores and 23,000 employees across 51 countries worldwide.

Jysk’s Ireland head of retail Roni Tuominen said the Irish market was a “very important” one, given the “prominent position the retail industry holds in the country”.

“As a company, we focus on entering a new market each year, and we are excited that 2019 is the year we bring our brand to Ireland,” he said.