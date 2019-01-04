Laois Offaly gardaí catch driver doing double the speed limit

Laois Offaly gardaí have reminded motorists to slow down after catching one driver travelling at more than double the speed limit on Friday, January 4.

The car was stopped on Friday morning in Kilcoursey, Clara, Co Offaly after it was detected by gardaí travelling at 102kph in a 50kph zone.

Gardaí have said the driver in question will be making a court appearance in due course and have issued an appeal to people to "slow down and arrive alive."

The picture below was shared by Garda Síochána Laois Offaly.