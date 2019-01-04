Don't forget to have your say! Who is Laois' All Time Great?

It's still not too late to have your say on who is Laois' All Time Great.

The Leinster Express has launched a search for the All Time Greatest Laois person, a person who has transformed local life and made a huge difference to the lives of local people.

Their finest hour could have been on the sports field, or in business, or through community endeavour, entertainment or something else entirely. We want to compile a shortlist of your nominations and in the coming weeks, we will give people a chance to vote for who they think should win the accolade of Laois' All Time Great. We want suggestions from right across the community and the generations, either historical or modern day.

We have already had a number of suggestions from the public so we reckon this is going to be one of the most hotly contested votes ever!

But we would like to hear from even more of our readers who would like to have a say on who they believe is an all time great in Laois.

Some of the suggestions to date include:

Gillian Treacy

Pat Critchley

Liam O'Neill

Noel Fitzpatrick

Bernard O'Shea

Claire Byrne

Darina Allen

How to enter your suggestions:

Send us a message on either on Facebook or Twitter or email us at news@leinsterexpress.ie in the coming days and we will select a shortlist of 16 candidates.

The Leinster Express will run off a series of match polls – drawn by independent observers– and from the initial list of 16 candidates, we will reduce that down to 8 quarter finalists, 4 semi finalists and finally the grand final – to find out who you believe should be crowned Laois' All Time Great.