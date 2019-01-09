Seven puppies dumped in Laois bog after Christmas

A litter of seven newly born pups were dumped in a Laois scenic area just after Christmas 2018.

The Laois Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was alerted to the incident on Friday December 28.

The pups had been dumped in a bag in Derryounce, a scenic bogwalk on the outskirts of Portarlington.

"We got a call from a gentleman who was out walking in Derryounce and found a bag of seven puppies," the LSPCA said.

They rushed the seven pups to their vets, but it was not good news.

"Sadly, one had already passed away. It was discovered that the remaining six puppies were very weak and very dehydrated. Unfortunately two didn’t survive past Friday night," they said.

Another died on December 30, and two more died on New Year's Eve during the night. The last remaining pup died on New Year's Day.

The Laois charity has expressed upset and concern for the mother of the pups.

"What kind of a person could dump puppies so small, only about a day old? How can you sleep at night knowing they could be dying a slow, painful death? What has happened to the mother; is she still alive fretting for her puppies? Did she die, during or after giving birth? Sadly we’ll never know the answers," they said.

"They were very weak when they came in to us. God only know how long they were in that bag before the gentleman found them. The fact that one has already died would lead us to believe they were there for some time," they said.

They plead with the public not to get a dog unless they can look after it.

"The amount of puppies abandoned and surrendered since Christmas is frightening, all you have to do is look at all the Rescue Facebook pages.There is no excuse for this cruelty — don’t get a dog if you are not in a position to care for it properly and neuter it," they said.

The rescue charity has other abandoned pups and dogs in its care.

"We also have two collie sisters that were dumped around the October bank holiday weekend. Both ended up in the pound, where it was discovered that one had recently given birth to puppies. The man who found the dogs went back to where he found them and found five puppies. We now have the mother, Molly, and the five puppies in our care. Her sister, Holly, ended up having five more puppies in the pound and they are now also in our care.

Below: Star aged 10 weeks with the LSPCA and awaiting a home.

"Once you have the mothers, the puppies have a great chance of surviving, but without the mother and not knowing the history, it’s a miracle if the puppies survive. Unfortunately that was the case with the puppies found last week — the combination of being separated from their mother and being left in that bag for a long time meant they didn’t have much chance of survival.

"It’s really disheartening to us that in this day-and-age, that there are people around who can do things like this. So many animals are still treated like junk and discarded in horrific ways. Unfortunately it’s almost impossible to find the culprits, but one thing is always for sure — animal rescues like us are always left picking up the pieces," the LSPCA said.

