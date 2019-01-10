Coillte is selling off a piece of Emo Court woodland

A piece of mature woodland in one of Laois' top tourist attractions is being sold off by the semi state company Coillte.

An acre (0.4 hectares) of woodland which has mature broadleaf trees has been advertised for sale this January.

The guide price is €35,000 and it is for sale by private treaty.

The land is being sold by auctioneer Matthew Barrett from Clonaslee.

It is the second sale of land by Coillte at Emo Court in recent months. The gate lodge at the main entrance to the estate was sold in 2018 and resulted in controversy after the new owner locked the pedestrian access gate.

Emo Court was gifted to the Irish State by its owner Major Cholmeley Harrison in 1994.

Coillte was not available for comment on the land sale.