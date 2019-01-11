Details revealed for Laois man's appearance on RTÉ's First Dates Ireland

Series 4 of First Dates Ireland kicked off with a bang on RTÉ on Thursday night and there is great excitement in Laois as a local is set to appear on the popular dating show.

Mountrath man Michael Boyhan told the Leinster Express he will be on the show looking for love later in the series.

RTÉ officials have said that Michael’s episode is “due to be still locked into the schedule” so they cannot say exactly when the Laois man will be appearing on Irish television screens.

However, it is confirmed that he won’t be appearing in the first four weeks of the show.

Michael is well known in Laois GAA and camogie circles and is currently involved with Laois senior hurling team as a strength and conditioning coach.

Michael will be following in the footsteps of Eoin Scully from Camross who went on the show in search of love in the last series.

Eoin hit it off with nurse Tara on his date and captured the heart of the nation however he told us after that it resulted in ‘nothing intimate’.

Will Michael be lucky in love? We will let you know as soon as the date for his show is confirmed.

See some of the best reactions to the first episode on Thursday night.

#FirstDatesIRL You can actually pinpoint the second when Dafe’s heart rips in half. pic.twitter.com/s9YEevuxtl — stablegenius (@repealyraes) January 10, 2019

It's been a full year and I'm still in love with the blonde waitress from #FirstDatesIRL — David Kinsella (@KinsellaDavid) January 10, 2019