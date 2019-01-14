Details of construction work at Portlaoise hospital outlined

The HSE has outlined details of the building work being carried out at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

The HSE says a number of construction projects which have recently commenced on the Hospital Campus.

The largest of these is the extension of the existing 'hospital street' or corridor which will link the Acute Medical Assessment Unit and the Emergency Department.

The Health Service Executive announced in its 2017 service plan an intention is to spend €1 million on linking the two units.

At the time the HSE said the project would involve no new jobs or have any revenue implications. It will mean no replacement or additional beds.

Enabling work also commenced to upgrade of an electrical switch beside the generator which on the corner of the Dublin Road and Block Road. A separate project was completed comprising of the re-surfacing and line marking of roads extending from the Block Road entrance to the main hospital reception area.

The HSE says these projects are designed to enhance the experience of service users and staff.