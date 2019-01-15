Water supply may be cut in Laois town

Repairs to the water mains works may cause disruptions to the water supply in parts of Portlaoise on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Grattan Street, Tea Lane, R445, Mountrath Road and surrounding areas in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the repair work which is scheduled to take place from 10pm on 15 January until 5:30am on 16 January.

Irish Water has said that it may take 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.