Gardai launch appeal for a missing teenager last seen when he left for school

Justin Kelly

Gardaí in Edenderry are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old Lukas Matulionis.

Lukas was last seen at 7.30am when he left his home for school in Edenderry.

He is described as 6ft 2 inches in height, of stocky build and short brown hair. He has no mobile phone with him. When last seen he was wearing a red Diesel hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station 046-9731290 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

