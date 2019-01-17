Visitor parking wanted at waterfall in Slieve Bloom mountains in Laois

More parking and a toilet are needed at a waterfall in the Slieve Bloom mountains in Laois.

Land is up for sale beside the carpark at Glenbarrow Waterfall and county councillors want the local authority to buy it and extend facilities for visitors.

The tall woodland waterfalls near Rosenallis village attracted "an unbelieveable amount of walkers" over the mild Christmas, said Cllr Paddy Bracken from Mountmellick.

He tabled a motion at the January meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick municipal district.

"I had a similar motion last year. This is a great amenity, the volume of people using it, mostly local, shows the value of this amenity. There is a need to engage with landowners," he said.

Cllr Seamus McDonald seconded the motion. He said that a landowner is selling 10 acres of land.

"This comes up at the Slieve Bloom Association every month. I am chairperson. Mick Dunne has 10 acres for sale, I ask Laois County Council to consider it. Hundreds of people visit here every week, we need toilet facilities also," he said.

"More visitors would bring an economic benefit to Clonaslee and Mountmellick," added Cllr Bracken.

Cllr Brendan Phelan jokingly suggested a pitch and putt course for the ten acres.

The reply was from the council's acting senior engineer Stan Cullen.

"The council is engaging with landowners to improve car parking facilities at this location. I am hoping for progress," he said.