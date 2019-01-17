Laois Rose 2019 search will launch in luxurious Castle Durrow

Are you a proud young Laois woman who believes they can fly the county flag and wow judges in the Rose of Tralee?

The 2019 Laois Rose search officially kicks off in its luxurious new venue Castle Durrow this weekend.

Already about 10 entrants have signed up to take part in the Laois Rose Selection night this spring.

The night is always packed with fun and glamour as all the entrants are interviewed live on stage cheered on by their supporters.

The launch takes place in Castle Durrow at 5pm on Sunday January 20. The 2018 Laois Rose, farmer Grainne Hogan who did the county proud will be in attendance at the launch in Castle Durrow along with new entrants and the Laois Rose Centre co-ordinators Lyn Moloney and Steve Cronly.

This year the Rose of Tralee has a new format with only 32 Rose centres taking part, including Laois, and all enjoying the full royal treatment including the live televised interviews with Daithí Ó Sé.

To find out more about entering the Laois Rose, call Lyn on 083 4631611 or email laois2019tralee@gmail.com