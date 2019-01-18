Battle to commence for title of Laois' All Time Great

Since its launch a few weeks ago, the search for Laois' All Time Great has certainly been generating some conversation with suggestions coming in from near and far.

Now the nominations are in and the shortlisting is underway as the Leinster Express prepares to find out who readers believe is Laois' All Time Great.

“We have certainly cast the net very wide,” Pat Somers, Leinster Express editor said. “There are generations of people who have contributed greatly to local life in this county and this recognises their work. We have also received a few controversial nominations so it will be really interesting to see how people react to that!”

The search drew people from all sections of the community: business, charity, sport, entertainment, politics and historical and details of the final 16 will appear on www.leinsterexpress.ie and in the Leinster Express print edition on Tuesday, January 22.

“Once we have unveiled the final shortlist, we will launch our series of polls pitting our nominees head-to-head to make it to the quarter-final, the semi-final and eventually, the final in the coming weeks.”

All will be revealed as the competitions heats up. It’s the ultimate quest for Laois' All Time Great and you, the reader, will decide who is worthy of this prestigious accolade.