BREAKING: Laois school is first to get structural repairs since nationwide safety alert

A Laois primary school is the first to receive remedial building work, following a nationwide safety alert over faulty school buildings last November.

The Presentation Primary School in Portarlington with over 700 pupils, has had steel fencing cordoning off the perimeter of its two storey extension since last November in case the building collapsed.

It followed the closure of a Dublin school building after the walls were found to be unsafely constructed. Schools built by the same company, Western Building Systems, around the same time were inspected all around Ireland by the Department of Education which had commissioned the builder as part of a Rapid Schools programme.

In total four schools were identified in Laois. The others are Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Gaelscoil Phort Laoise and Maryborough NS all in Summerhill campus.

Protective fencing was erected around all the schools during the Halloween mid term break in early November.

On Thursday January 17, the Portarlington school's principal Cathal Ruane was notified by the Department of Education that they were first on the list of schools around Ireland to get remedial work.

He notified parents that night and on Friday, teams of workmen arrived on site to start work.

"We are delighted to be the first school. I understand they are starting with five schools and we are the first one of those. I am not sure how long the work will take, perhaps a month or two, we are awaiting more detail from the Department," he said.

The building affected was a two storey extension that included junior classrooms, a hall and an ASD unit. It was opened in 2012.

"We have full use of the building inside, but there is a fence around it the width of the height of the building, so if it fell it wouldn't hit anybody, not that that would have happened. The health and safety of the kids was looked after. This was all precautionary to make the building 100% safe," the principal said.

"We are lucky in that we have a big playground and an extra yard," he said.

He said parents were very supportive since November.

"We kept them informed and they have been very supportive," Mr Ruane said.