Fire alarm saves life at extensively damaged popular Laois pub

A fire alarm may have saved a man's life at a popular Laois pub which has suffered extensive damage and forced the shutdown of a village.

Laois County Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Coach O'Leary pub in Ballacolla at around 5.15am on Saturday morning, January 19.

The fire service revealed that a fire alarm was vital.

"The occupant of the building was woken by the fire alarm, this allowed him to escape uninjured from the building and call the emergency services.

"The incident underlines once again the lifesaving value of smoke alarms," he said.

Crews from Durrow, Abbeyleix, Rathdowney & Portlaoise are in attendance at a public house fire in Ballacolla. Fire is under control, however road through the village is currently closed to facilitate firefighting.@aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/DD0n3TLFVq January 19, 2019

Fire crews from Durrow, Abbeyleix, Rathdowney and Portlaoise attended.

The fire service said the road through the village was closed to allow safe operation in front of the building, including setting up a hydraulic platform and breathing apparatus staging area.

The fire was extinguished by 11 am but the fire service said the building suffered 'considerable damage' especially upstairs.