WATCH: Laois Offaly family celebration of Shane Lowry golf win in Abu Dhabi 

Shane Lowry celebrates on final hole with Laois wife and daughter

Shane Lowry celebrates with Wendy and daughter Iris.

Shane Lowry celebrated his big golf win in Abu Dhabi with his Laois wife Wendy and daughter Iris.
The big Offaly man's wife and daughter rushed onto the final green to celebrate his first professional victory since 2015.
Wendy (nee Honner), a Pike-of-Rushall native, married Shane in New York in 2016 after he played the Masters at Augusta.
Shane credited his good form that led to victory to the presence of his wife and child at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. 

After going toe to toe with Richard Sterne in the final round, Shane pulled out a superb second shot on the last hole to set up the victory.

With his rival in trouble, the Offaly man produced one of the shots of the day to set up a birdie on the last.

And after getting his first putt close to the hole, he rolled in this putt to claim the title

