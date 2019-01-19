WATCH: Laois Offaly family celebration of Shane Lowry golf win in Abu Dhabi
Shane Lowry celebrates on final hole with Laois wife and daughter
Shane Lowry celebrates with Wendy and daughter Iris.
After going toe to toe with Richard Sterne in the final round, Shane pulled out a superb second shot on the last hole to set up the victory.
With his rival in trouble, the Offaly man produced one of the shots of the day to set up a birdie on the last.
281 yards. Tournament on the line.
Step up @ShaneLowryGolf...
And after getting his first putt close to the hole, he rolled in this putt to claim the title
He's done it! @ShaneLowryGolf wins the @ADGolfChamps!
