Jump in trolley figures at Laois, Offaly, Kildare hospitals

Trolley figures have jumped at hospitals in Portlaoise, Tullamore and Naas hospitals, according to figures from nurses.

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) returns for Monday, January 21 reveal that there were 24 people waiting for beds in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and 28 patients delayed at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

A further 25 patients were waiting at Naas General Hospital.

All three hospitals are part of the HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group which also includes Tallaght University Hospital where 25 people were waiting and St Jame's where eight patients were on trollies.

The Dublin Midland Hospital Group has not featured highly on the trolley count radar in January.

The INMO says 486 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationally. Of these, 351 are waiting in the emergency departments while 135 were in wards or elsewhere in the hospital.

Anyone on a trolley has been diagnosed with an illness that requires hospital treatment.