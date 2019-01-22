Laois town in line for Aldi and jobs at new store

Aldi may be bringing a new store and jobs to Mountmellick in Laois, as part of its major expansion in Ireland.

The grocery retailer lists the town on its website among 29 priority sites where it wants to open new stores.

Aldi has announced that it will hire 500 more staff in Ireland this year, and is to open 20 new branches, seven of them in 2019.

The company has also committed to paying its staff at least €11.90 per hour, matching living wage recommendations.

Aldi has 137 stores in the Republic. It has committed €100 million to building 20 new stores while also investing €60 million in revamping the existing shops.

On their website they list "priority areas" where they are "actively seeking sites" and Mountmellick is among them.

They are looking for sites in Ardee, Athlone, Birr, Castlerea, Dublin City & County, Dunshaughlin, Leixlip, Monaghan Town, Mountmellick, Navan, Newbridge, Sligo Town, Trim, Tullamore, Virginia, Wicklow Town, Ballina, Clonmel, Cork City and County, Dingle, Galway City, Kinsale, Limerick City, Shannon, Tralee, Tuam, and Westport.

"We have an ambitious investment and development programme. And that means we're always looking for sites with a catchment population in excess of 10,000 and ideally situated on principal roads with main road frontage. We prefer to purchase freehold, green or brown field, town centre or edge of centre sites suitable for development (min 0.8 acres)," the company states online.