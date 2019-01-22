No St Patrick's Day parade in large Laois town this year

There is disappointment among Laois locals as it has been announced that there will not be a St Patrick's Day parade in Portarlington this year.

Last year, a new committee worked tirelessly to pull the parade and family fun together and a great day was had in the end.

The committee has said that it hopes to be back up and running for next year with more local support. More to follow on this.

Both Mountmellick and Portlaoise have revealed plans for their St Patrick's Day parades in recent weeks.

Laois community bounces back from flood with huge St Patrick's Day weekend festival.

Family at the heart of Portlaoise St Patrick's weekend festival plans.