Fire and evacuation at busy Tullamore supermarket
Emergency services attend fire at busy Offaly supermarket
Gardaí and emergency services have attended the scene of a fire at Tesco in Tullamore.
Witnesses report two units of the fire brigade at the scene at lunchtime, Wednesday, January 23.
It's understood smoke was detected at the building prompting an evacuation of customers from the busy store.
It's understood the fire has now been dealt with and may have started in a ventilation system.
