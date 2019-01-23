Broadband delay hits business, schools and farming says TD

The delay in the rural broadband scheme is hitting business, agriculture and education in midland counties like Laois and Offaly that already have a higher than average unemployment rate, according to Independent TD Carol Nolan.

She called on Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, to ensure broadband is rolled out in rural areas.

She was speaking during a Dáil debate on the National Broadband Plan.

Dep Nolan said broadband rollout delays have hit job prospects in the Midlands.

"This is particularly concerning given that a few short months ago, the unemployment rate in the Midlands region, at 8%, was higher than the national average of 5%. The absence of high-speed broadband or even basic broadband in many towns and villages of rural counties like Laois and Offaly is putting both counties at a significant disadvantage which is directly affecting businesses, farming families and schools.

"In relation to the serious impact on businesses, a recent survey carried out by an online accounting firm showed that an overwhelming 96% of SMEs feel that rural businesses are at a competitive disadvantage due to inadequate, poor quality broadband.

"The survey of more than 250 SME business owner/managers found that 56% believe that when it comes to IT, broadband is the single biggest challenge they face. The ongoing absence of basic infrastructure such as high-speed broadband is a source of great frustration to farming families who are unable to access information and schemes from the Department of Agriculture online."

"In many rural schools without adequate broadband, children are not able to avail of the same opportunities as their peers in rural settings and are therefore disadvantaged.

"The ongoing issue, which requires an urgent resolution, is another example of the neglect by this Government of rural Ireland, and how the people of rural Ireland have once again been let down by a disconnected Government that does not represent them or rural communities," said the former Sinn Féin TD who plans to run in Laois Offaly at the next General Election.