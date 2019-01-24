Laois CCTV federation to be set up in camera switch-on

Community Alert groups in Laois who want to operate CCTV to fight criminals have agreed join a grouping under a deal with county hall that looks set to see the camera blackout lifted this year.

Laois County Council chief executive, John Mulholland met last week with up to 13 groups from accross Laois. Most of the groups have been blocked from erecting cameras due to a dispute over data protection.

However, this looks set to have been settled with the majority who met Mr Mulholland and other officials in county hall last week.

The council has set six conditions to its uudertaking to be the data controller. These are:

- All groups must be capable of installing and operating a scheme.

- All schemes must be part of a County Laois Federation of Group CCTV schemes to be set up on June 1, 2019.

- Groups must be responsible for CCTV operation and costs.

- Groups must comply with a CCTV code of practice.

- Each group must reach agreement with the council as data controller and an approved data processer.

- Each group must remain a member of the federation.

Group representatives were required to sign the undertaking which is believed to have been run by the Department of Justice.

Mr Mulholland told the Leinster Express that the workshop addressed the practical issues associated with the successful implementation of community CCTV schemes.

“The outcome is that all groups will now proceed to form a local Federation of Community Based CCTV Group Schemes that is to be independent of, but supported by Laois County Council, and that on this basis Laois County Council will agree to act as Data Controller under the 2006 governing legislation.

“On foot of this development all applicants for new CCTV schemes and associated funding are now free to submit applications for further processing and approval by the Department of Justice and Equality. It is anticipated that new schemes can proceed to installation in the short term,” he said.

Michael G Phelan is a member of the Woodenbridge Community Alert Group in south Laois. It has been delayed because the council had refused to act as data controller before now.

He co-chaired a public meeting before Christmas which put pressure on the council.

Mr Phelan welcomed the outcome and said it would allow groups who want to erect cameras to proceed.

A number other groups with camera plans include Mountrath, Mountmellick, Castletown and Donaghmore.

They needed county council agreement before the Department of Justice could release grants to help pay for cameras.

It is not clear how some groups that already had CCTV have responde d to the council's move.

Under the law, a local authority must agree to be the data controller for community CCTV to be legal. It must also be authorised by the Garda Commisioner in Dublin.