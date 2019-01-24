Laois student nurse is among the 43,000 preparing to strike

A Laois student nurse feels she has no choice but to take to the picket lines next week.

Sarah Bergin, 21, from Clonad near Portlaoise is studying for her BA in Nursing Science in NUI Galway, and working in a Galway hospital.

With 43,000 Irish nurses and midwives, she is preparing to join the initial 24 hour strike next Wednesday January 30 for a 12% payrise.

“As a member of the INMO, we are expected to strike, but at the end of the day it’s for our benefit,” she said.

She spoke about the strike to the Leinster Express during the launch of the 2019 Laois Rose, which she has entered.

Sarah revealed the extent of the future crisis for nursing in Ireland, discovered after her lecturer did a quick survey in class, on the number of students in her year who feel forced abroad to pursue nursing careers after they qualify in Ireland.

“Eighty to ninety percent are planning to work abroad after they graduate. At a lecture with about 100 students, our lecturer asked everyone to stand up if they were going. So many people stood up that instead the lecturer asked the people who were staying in Ireland to stand up. About 20 stood up,” the student said.

“I know I’ll have to go. In England they will give you opportunities to train further. I have an aunt in Australia so I might go there,” she said.