Man suffers 'serious injuries' in workplace accident in Tullamore

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a workplace accident in Tullamore this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that they attended a workplace accident which occurred at Kilbride Plaza, Tullamore at approx. 9.40am today (Friday). The man suffered what are described as 'serious injuries' and he was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore where his condition is described as 'critical but stable'.

The scene has been preserved and the incident has been reported to the Health and Safety Authority who have confirmed that an investigation has been launched.