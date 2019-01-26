Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses after fatal Monasterevin crash

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for witnesses who may be able to help with their investigation into a fatal traffic accident in Monasterevin which claimed the life of a pedestrian.

A man in his 40s has died in a Kildare crash after he was struck by a vehicle in Monasterevin on Thursday evening, January 24.

At around 6.50pm, the pedestrian, who was seriously injured when he was struck by a 4x4 vehicle on Dublin Road in Monasterevin.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but died a short time later. The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The Dublin Road (R445) between the Nag's Head pub and Fitzpatrick's Garage at New Lodge Cross was closed following the accident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Kildare Garda Station 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Picture: Leinster Leader