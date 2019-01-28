Man killed in Kilkenny crash near Laois border

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Coolcullen, Castlecomer Co Kilkenny last night (Sunday) between 7 and 8pm.

The male driver in his 80s and only occupant was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and collided with a pole. His body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene this morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Castlecomer Garda Station on 056-4440650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.