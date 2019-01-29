Nursing strike is a 'tragedy' - Laois county councillors support nurses

Laois councillors have united to urge Minister for Health Simon Harris to do all that is needed to avert the nurses strike on Wednesday January 30.

Cllr Ben Brennan who has several nurses in his family working in Portlaoise and Kilkenny hospitals, said the crisis was “a tragedy”.

“It's a tragedy what's happened. Fianna Fáil has to pull the plug if this happens. I lost a sister over what's happened. We've young girls leaving this country, drove out because they are being treated so badly. They come into work early, they leave late and get no pay for it. People's lives will be put at stake. Minister Harris has to do something about it, and our leader, before Wednesday,” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald got unanimous support at the January council meeting when she tabled a motion for the council to call on Minister Harris “to recognise the crisis in recruitment and retention of nurses and address their pay and conditions and do everything possible to prevent a strike”.

“We have chronic overcrowding, no extra staff and nurses working extra hours, this can no longer be ignored. Time is up, they are fed up working longer hours for lower pay. there is ample room in the public service agreement to reach a deal. We are on the brink of a major strike, I call on the HSE to avert it,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley seconded.

“We all know nurses, they are worked to the bone. Simon Harris must bring about meaningful talks, we don't want them on the road striking,” she said.

Cllr Willie Aird said his mother had been a nurse.

“She would call for common sense, to sit down around a table and resolve this. We already have a crisis in health,” he said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy said it takes 400 leaving cert points and four years in college to be a nurse.

“Nurses in Australia are crying out on social media to give them a reason to come home. We need to pay them well and get them back here to Ireland,” he said.

Cllr Tom Mulhall said he is married to a nurse.

“She should be retired. Seven nights a week a nurse could work such is the shortage. There is a huge demand, nurses are just not there, it is very important this issue be sorted,” he said.

The council agreed to write a letter to the Minister to address nurses' pay and conditions.