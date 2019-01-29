€20 million deal for Portlaoise housing and train carpark

Laois County council's work on two projects to build more social housing in Portlaoise and ease parking headaches for commuters took a big step forward this week.

Laois County Council's chief executive, John Mulholland has got the go ahead this January from county councillors to proceed with a €20 million project to build new homes and a train car park on the grounds of an old school in Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, the CEO also confirmed that the deal has 'finally' been sealed to buy and renovate the derelict County Hotel on the town's Main Street.

The official process buy the hotel started in 2017 but was delayed in conveyancing. Apartments are planned for council tenants.

