Peadar Tóibín brings new Aontú political roadshow to Laois

The TD leading the charge to set up a new political party visits Portlaoise this week to spread the message and gather recruits.

Peadar Tóibín, who as named his party Aontú, encouraged people of all political persuasions to attend the meeting which is one of a series through the 32 counties.

“We are blown away by the level of support. There is an avalanche of people who are getting in contact with us. Many of these people, who are from a Fianna Fáil background or a Sinn Féin background are seriously frustrated that the leaderships of their parties do not represent them anymore.

“It’s like watching a pressure cooker valve being released at meetings. People are saying that they have no one to vote for, that all the parties are uniform on so many issues. The truth is respectful opposition is not the enemy, it’s an important part of a healthy democracy,” he said in a statement.

The former Sinn Féin TD, who left the party over the abortion referendum, said people are struggling to make ends meet and need their issues addressed politically.

“Yet the political establishment seems to be prioritising everything else but economic justice,” he said.

Aontú is an Irish word meaning unity and consent.

The meeting will be held in the Midlands Park Hotel on Tuesday, January 29 at 7.30pm.