Nurses set for strike picket line from early morning in Portlaoise and Tullamore

Conor Ganly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

nurse strike inmo

On the picket line.

Nurses and midwives will mount strike pickets at hospitals in Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals on Monday morning as part of the all-out industrial action.

Nurses will be on the picket lines from 8 am on Wednesday morning January 29 to 8 pm at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore and Naas General Hospital.

While the strike will run for 24 hours, most hospitals will see pickets in place from 8 am - 4 pm meaning emergency care will be the only main service available.

Read also: STRIKE A TRAGEDY - LAOIS COUNCILLORS CALL FOR SOLUTION

Talks between the HSE and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have so far failed to reach an agreement which would stop the first of a number of disputes over pay.

Nurses say more money is needed in pay packets to attract nurses to the profession.

The INMO will be hosting a media launch for the nurses and midwives’ strike at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. It is located in the Taoiseach’s constituency.

Read also: LAOIS NURSE EXPLAINS REASONS FOR STRIKE