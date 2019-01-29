Nurses set for strike picket line from early morning in Portlaoise and Tullamore

Nurses and midwives will mount strike pickets at hospitals in Portlaoise and Tullamore hospitals on Monday morning as part of the all-out industrial action.

Nurses will be on the picket lines from 8 am on Wednesday morning January 29 to 8 pm at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore and Naas General Hospital.

While the strike will run for 24 hours, most hospitals will see pickets in place from 8 am - 4 pm meaning emergency care will be the only main service available.

Talks between the HSE and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have so far failed to reach an agreement which would stop the first of a number of disputes over pay.

Nurses say more money is needed in pay packets to attract nurses to the profession.

The INMO will be hosting a media launch for the nurses and midwives’ strike at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. It is located in the Taoiseach’s constituency.